Taxman, Leo retraces his steps: “No social media, absolute respect for privacy”

Yesterday's declaration had created a political uproar Maurizio Leothe Deputy Minister of Economy expressed himself thus regarding the reform of Tax: “We are working, with the Agency and Sogei, on the so-called data scrapingthat is, consider i data on living standards that professionals and entrepreneurs they post on social media“. But immediately the Privacy guarantor had stopped this initiative. So today Leo retraced his steps. None “witch hunt“against the taxpayer, the relationship with the taxpayer – said Leo to Telefisco of Il Sole 24 ore – “will be in absolute respect of privacy“, “I'm sorry if I was interpreted differently yesterday.”

“If the taxpayer does not adhere to the agreement – Leo explained – we won't do any witch hunts, the agreement is intended to be a hand extended to the taxpayer“. Even the development of the software is not done only by the tax administration but in the collaborative relationship with the taxpayer, Leo clarifies, specifying that “during the assessment no presumptions will be made. We – adds the deputy minister of FdI – will be able to say to the taxpayer “explain to me why there is a income mismatch that you declare and the elements in our possession? If he is able to give justification there will be no consequences, in absolute compliance with the privacy law.”