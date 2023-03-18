Taxman: Landini, ‘consistent diversity with Meloni, with Cisl and Uil towards strike’

“Only through a serious reform will the conditions for a new citizenship pact be determined and the conditions for investments in strategic sectors be created. We have therefore listened to the reflections of Prime Minister Meloni but we have recorded very substantial differences. On that basis there is no possibility of confrontation and discussion and it is evident that on our requests we will build a mobilization that will not exclude anything, not even the strike. We want to do it together with Cisl and Uil, we will discuss it next week. There is already a meeting fixed”. As’ closing the XIX congress of the CGIL, the leader Maurizio Landini announces the probable unitary general strike against the delegation on the taxation elaborated by the government.

Government: Landini, ‘Meloni speaks of national unity but launches differentiated autonomy, we will fight reform’

“Meloni remembered that yesterday was the day of national unity. Thank you because it is an important value. But remember the value of unity not only on 17 March but also on 18, 19, 20 and 21… Because there is a contradiction: how do you vote on 16 on differentiated autonomy and then on the 17th come here to talk about national unity? We do not agree and we will oppose this process with all possible avenues”. So the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landinireiterates the union’s no to the Calderoli reform, closing the union congress.

CGIL, Landini, ‘it’s good that Meloni condemns the assault but disbands far-right forces’

“I found it important that the Prime Minister condemned the assault on our headquarters for the assaults carried out by forces from the extreme right and together, continued Meloni, we must fight to reject violence: I absolutely agree because if terrorism in our country has been defeated it is thanks to the labor movement, the trade union movement but there is a very precise element here. If we really want to condemn the act, then the Constitution is applied, this Parliament does what it has to do, the forces that refer to fascism are dissolved, an act that would speak much more than many declarations that could be made and would put the the Constitution”. Thus, from the stage of the XIX CGIL congress, the leader Maurizio Landini returns to solicit a logic consequent to the government’s solidarity after the assault by far-right forces on the headquarters of the confederation in Corso Italia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

