Taxis | Uber avoided the prosecutor’s million-dollar claim: The subpoena was delivered three days late

Passenger transport company Uber is suspected to have earned more than 1.2 million euros in Finland as a result of unauthorized taxi traffic before the reform of taxi legislation in 2018.

An attempt was made to demand this amount in court from Uber as criminal benefit to the state, but it was not possible to sue the company in time to the courts before the claim expired.

The criminal profit claim was therefore never discussed in the courtroom.

Uber is a US-based company that arranges car rides using a mobile app. It started operating in Finland in 2014.

During the first years of operation, numerous Uber drivers were caught operating taxi services without a license in Finland. Several dozen drivers were convicted in court.

Between November 2014 and August 2017, the proceeds of crime accumulated in the cases investigated by the Helsinki Police Department amounted to approximately five million euros.

Uber took care of paying the drivers. At that time, the company kept 20 percent of the total amount for itself and paid 80 percent to the drivers.

Drivers convicted in court lost their own criminal benefit to the state.

Prosecutor in May 2022, filed a claim for the forfeiture of criminal proceeds regarding Uber in the Helsinki District Court.

According to the challenge application, the benefit of more than one million euros received by Uber was entirely based on an act punishable by law between 2014 and 2017. However, Uber itself was not charged with a crime.

According to the subpoena, Uber Finland oy, registered in Finland, did not arrange payments for drivers, but money transactions were handled through the Uber company registered in the Netherlands.

According to the prosecutor, the purpose of the arrangement was to avoid a possible forfeiture penalty or compensation obligation.

To be unclear it remains to be seen how the prosecutor’s claim would have succeeded in court.

The trial of the case was closed last November, because the prosecutor withdrew the demand for forfeiture of the proceeds of crime to the state. The reason was that the subpoena application was not delivered in time to Uber in the Netherlands.

District Judge Ville Toppila says that the official assistance request to Holland was sent in June, i.e. the following month after the summons was issued. The local authorities were asked to submit the subpoena application to Uber for information.

According to Toppila, the Finnish authorities were also in correspondence with Holland after that, so that the subpoena application could be delivered to the company in Holland on time.

According to the certificate of service that arrived from Holland, the subpoena application was served on the company there on August 17 last year. The right to impose a forfeiture penalty had expired three days earlier on August 14.

“We couldn’t figure out why the subpoena application wasn’t delivered to the company on time in Holland,” says Toppila.

To Uber was also subject to criminal suspicions in Finland in the early years. They expired later.

The police investigated, among other things, whether the company itself, along with the drivers, was guilty of operating an unauthorized taxi service or assisting in it. These criminal suspicions expired because requests for legal aid were not answered in time from abroad, says the crime commissioner Sampo Suomala.

In the summer of 2015, the Helsinki police suspected that Uber had not properly taken care of matters related to accounting and taxation. Later that year, after the investigation was completed, the police said that there was no reason to suspect Uber of accounting and tax crimes.

In 2016, the Helsinki Taxi Drivers Association filed a request for an investigation into whether Uber’s country manager in Finland is guilty of incitement in operating an unauthorized taxi service. The prosecutor decided not to press charges.

Uber interrupted operations in Finland in August 2017 and continued it the following year after the new Transport Services Act came into force. Last year it expanded its operations to Turku, Tampere and Oulu.

After the law reform, getting the necessary permits is much easier than before.