Taxis | The possibility of cheating was revealed in the taxi industry’s entrepreneurial exam – the Ministry and Traficom blame each other

Several operators in the taxi industry feel that there are shortcomings in the legislation regarding taxi traffic. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom also believes that the taxi law enacted by the ministry still needs to be corrected.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has a different opinion: according to it, Traficom, which supervises the sector, has sufficient means to tackle the problems of the taxi industry.

New the taxi act is part of the transport services act enacted in 2018–2019. The Transport Services Act also applies to all other forms of transport, but the problems related to the taxi industry are the responsibility of the Department Head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Olli-Pekka Rantalan received the most feedback after the reform.

“After the law came into force, we received feedback from customers about insecurity, and the authorities have been concerned about the increase in the gray economy. A large-scale assessment of the situation in the industry led to last year’s series of corrections.”

The reform, which was marketed as a taxi service repair kit, reinstated the entrepreneur test requirement as a condition for issuing a taxi license. The purpose of the entrepreneur exam is to clean up the chaotic taxi industry, but HS did according to the report it has been possible to cheat in the taxi business entrepreneur exams.

Several companies in the taxi industry feel that the taxi traffic reform series has at least partially failed. The possibility of fraud shows that there are still flaws in the arrangement.

Rantala takes the criticism of the repair kit calmly. According to him, constantly changing laws is not good for anyone.

“The new repair kit has not been in effect for long, and its functionality should be examined in the long term. The functionality of the legislation should always be monitored, but all other means should be reviewed first.”

Traficom expert Pasi Parviainen previously told HS that the law changes that entered into force last year did not yet solve all the problems that the taxi reform that entered into force in 2018 caused to the industry.

“The latest series of amendments was a step in the right direction, but the industry certainly feels that there are still things in the law that should be corrected,” he stated.

At the same time, Parvianen set his sights on the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which is responsible for enacting laws regarding the taxi industry.

Agencies like Traficom are only law enforcement authorities and their job is to enforce existing laws.

At this stage, Rantala of the Ministry of Transport and Communications does not feel that there is a need to change the current law.

“Based on a few months, I have not formed the impression that the current law has such flaws that should be fixed by legislation.”

Rantala points out that supervision of the industry and regulations regarding entrepreneur training are Traficom’s responsibility.

“Traficom determines how the tests must be performed, and the new law has deliberately left room for different interpretations. The law only determines the duration of the training and what topics and issues should be paid attention to in the training.”

The latest according to the law reform, training organizations approved by Traficom are responsible for the taxi transport entrepreneur test and training. Many operators in the taxi industry wonder why the new entrepreneur tests are not standardized like the driver’s license theory tests.

Entrepreneurs aspiring to the taxi industry are free to choose the organization whose exam they take. There is no guarantee of the uniformity of the tests.

According to Rantala, during the preparation of the law, there were different options. The ministry considered making the entrepreneurship exam completely authority-led and, on the other hand, that educational organizations would operate completely without the approval of the authorities. The end result is some sort of intermediate form.

“We considered that the current model can guarantee a geographically comprehensive educational capacity and at the same time sufficient official control.”

The advantage of the current arrangement was also the fact that, with the help of independent training organizations, already existing know-how in the field can be utilized.

CLOSE TO is in July launched a citizens’ initiativewhich calls for more efficient and credible official supervision of the taxi industry and the establishment of a separate taxi inspector unit in connection with the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

Rantala considers it exceptional in itself that obligations such as entrepreneur training and examination are imposed on only one specific field. He does not want to take a final position on the proposal to establish a separate taxi inspector unit.

“New ideas must of course be evaluated. However, it is not very typical that a separate supervisory authority is established for only one industry.”

