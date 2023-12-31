Taxis | The “airport model” is hoped to be the savior of downtown taxi woes – This is what the drivers think about it

The lines of taxis at the airport are beautiful, but the drivers think the model is not perfect.

Beautiful the cars lined up are steaming in the slight frost of Saturday afternoon. For almost two years, there has been a new arrangement in front of Terminal 1 of the airport. Finavia tendered the taxi operation and the result is taxis standing in four lines with pre-agreed fixed prices for trips.

Apart from a few drivers shouting at customers, the taxi stand at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is confusingly calm on Saturday. Some of the drivers chat while warming up in the terminal lobby. Others chat by the cars during a cigarette break.

The operating model of the airport is looking for a savior for Asema Square in the heart of Helsinki, where the situation with the taxi stand has been irritating customers and taxi operators for years.

The city of Helsinki started in December with a mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) on the initiative to urgently prepare to calm the taxi situation in Asema-aukio. The city plans to tender taxi service providers and strives to resolve the situation already during the spring and winter.

Is the airport model so good that it is worth taking it to the city center as well?

Mika Taavela has been driving for Taksi Helsinki for a couple of years.

Experiences of the airport's model are divided between the drivers' thanks for the clarity and reproaches for the too low prices and unevenly distributed workload.

According to Finavia's competition, the first lane of the airport taxi stand, i.e. the one closest to the door, has Fixutaxi taxis, the second lane has Taksi Helsingin taxis and the third has Menevä taxis. In the fourth lane, “other” or so-called wild taxis are waiting.

Fixutaxi driver Masha considers the current lane model good. All the drivers know where to go, the area is clear and there is plenty of work, Masha describes.

“There have been no problems here.”

Taxi Helsinki driving a car Mika Taavela give the arrangement praise and criticism. According to him, the line arrangement is perfectly functional, but according to Taavela, the drivers of the so-called wild taxis shout at customers to get on board contrary to the instructions. Then the drivers waiting in line will have less gigs to drive.

Taxi driven for a year and a half Jabar Shamsad rolls down his window to greet Taavela. Shamsad, who drives a taxi, describes that the taxi drivers at the airport are like family. With these people, that time passes.

Although colleagues are family, there can sometimes be difficulties with family as well. Especially if the actions of others cause problems for yourself. According to Shamsad, the best model would be one where all taxis are in the same queue and the price is the same. Taxis would pick up customers in order of arrival.

Before becoming a taxi driver, Jabar Shamsad drove a bus.

In the past, taxi drivers are too criticized the airport's pricing model. According to the drivers, the prices are too low, and there is almost nothing left from the work.

Of people should be able to rely on taxis.

According to Shamsad, Finland has all the possibilities for this, but still people are unable to trust ride providers. If even one driver makes a mistake, all taxi drivers become suspicious.

“People ask me, 'Are you trying to cheat?' I don't know how to answer that. I have always done my job properly,” says Shamsad.

According to Shamsad, there is no point in taking a risk. Bad experiences drive customers away, and then the work decreases.

Taavela's car, which was in the next row, has rolled a few cars ahead. Shamsad's line hasn't moved at all in twenty minutes. According to the drivers, Saturdays are quiet at the airport. Still, new cars line up at the back of the queue to wait for passengers arriving with suitcases.