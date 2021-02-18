Taxis Taxpayer takes unclear taxis under power control – “the taxi industry has hoped to eradicate the gray economy from the sector”

Entrepreneurs are selected for the tax audit if, based on our information, there may be uncertainties in their income taxation, payment of VAT or compliance with employer obligations, the taxpayer says.

Taxman will monitor taxi operators more closely this year. This year, the tax administration will conduct a tax audit of nearly 400 taxi companies. During the year, special attention will be paid to how companies meet their mandatory employer obligations.

According to the taxpayer’s press release, the aim of intensive control is for taxi operators to be more aware of their tax responsibilities and to be able to operate correctly.

The new Taxi Act came into force in 2018 and at the same time it became easier to obtain a taxi permit. As a result of the reform, many new entrepreneurs entered the sector and tax control became more challenging than before, the taxpayer writes in his bulletin.

“New taxi operators may not know what the legal obligations are for running a taxi business and therefore may not be able to do the right thing. The taxi industry itself has also hoped that we would eradicate the gray economy from the sector, ”explains Jarmo Lahdenperä, Senior Inspector of the Tax Administration, in a press release.

Typical problems encountered in operations include the fact that the entrepreneur does not have a taxi permit, the car’s documents are not in order and the customer is unable to keep track of the price of the trip.

Taxman has agreed on inspections in advance with entrepreneurs. The audits examine whether the accounts give a true and fair view of the company’s operations. The aim is also to instruct the entrepreneur to do the right thing.

“Entrepreneurs are selected for the tax audit if, based on our information, there may be ambiguities in income taxation, payment of VAT or compliance with employer obligations,” Lahdenperä says in the press release.

This is not the first time the taxpayer has drawn attention to the problems of the taxi industry. In previous years, the Tax Administration has supervised the operation of taxis together with the police and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom).