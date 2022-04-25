Taxis Several dozen shortcomings were revealed in the Helsinki taxi traffic control attack – the same problems are repeated from one inspection to another

According to the authorities, the taxis are too small. The most noteworthy was the presentation of price information to customers.

Authorities found 37 taxi signs in a surveillance strike in Helsinki over the weekend.

A total of 65 taxis were inspected by the police, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom and the Tax Administration on Friday. Traffic error charges were imposed by the authorities on 24.

For example, in 19 cases there were shortcomings in the presentation of price data. In 15 cases, the name and contact details of the taxi license holder were not visible to the passenger. In 11 cases, the name of the driver was not visible.

The authorities that carried out the surveillance attack did not notice any factors endangering road safety, but they considered that there were too few minor shortcomings.

“It’s about licensed professional traffic, things should be better handled,” says the Helsinki Police Chief of Staff Arto Aaltonen in the bulletin.

Authorities carry out regular inspections in taxi services. Nevertheless, the same problems are repeated.

“The lack of price information or name and contact information or very varied presentations are problematic from a customer perspective. These are small, easily remediable deficiencies, ”says Traficom’s expert Tiina-Liisa Ruotsalainen.