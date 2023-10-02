And the Jubilee is approaching and we even have the nerve to propose ourselves for Expo 2030!





But what is happening to Rome?

The city is increasingly turning into an apocalyptic city. To the traditional problems of rubbish, uncut weeds and potholes in the streets, wild boars, pigeons, seagulls, snakes, illegal landfills, stinks, thugs, madmen and so on and so forth, now we also adds that of the unobtainability of the Taxi.

What did this city, the capital of Italy and a calling card for all of Italy, do to have such inadequate administrators?

Rome increasingly ends up on the front pages of international newspapers.

For taxis a wait of more than an hour at the station Terms, the largest railway hub in Italy, where global tourism arrives en masse. All correlated by a group of disinherited people who insult people, spit on them, harass them, urinate, defecate and masturbate in the open in the total or almost indifference of the public force.

Those who govern at any level are not a question of political colour, they pride themselves on big words like “safe stations” and “zero tolerance” but then nothing ever happens and in fact the situation gets worse.

The station must be forcibly cleared of these “damned of the earth” which have made it a place of degradation, filth and violence. And we thank again that great genius of Basaglia and his closure of the mental hospitals.

Immigrants, Roma, homeless, drifters, drug addicts, alcoholics and so on and so forth.

But when the protest was carried out by ordinary citizens, obviously no one was going to get away with it. Now that it has reached them, the Vippons, we’re starting to talk about it.

Pippo Baudo lashes out against taxi drivers who “are few and want to remain few” and

«who want to be the absolute rulers of the city! They don’t come through, they don’t answer the phone with the call centers that seem like ghosts, to be sure of a taxi you have to call at least two hours in advance (and if you call the day before they won’t let you in, ed). Truly an intolerable situation.”

Simona Marchini he adds: “it’s a pain not to find a car, especially in the evening for a woman.” And to think that “white cars” should be a safety feature.

Pier Francesco Pingitore, owner of Bagaglino: “In the heat perhaps the taxi drivers have melted away…”.

Alba Parietti: “Every time I queue at the station for an hour and a half. A delirium.”

Loreno Bittarelli, president of Radio taxi 3570, says that the administration should immediately grant at least 300 new licenses: “It has never happened that taxi drivers asked for them, on the other hand the dual driving is not working: out of 3,700 of our members only seven have requested them” .

“It never happened” because in fact it is not convenient for taxi drivers to ask for them and everything seems like the usual ruse to not change anything, rather to throw smoke and mirrors over the eyes and hide the real purposes.

But this is precisely the point and it was hit by Pippo Baudo, namely that taxi drivers don’t want additional licenses because otherwise they would have to compete. It’s best for them to keep things that way.

And it is therefore pathetic that the councilor for mobility Eugenio Patanè shows off misplaced optimism and insists on “double guide” which taxi drivers see as the plague:

«It’s not that dual leadership didn’t work. It takes time to get taxi drivers to join, there is a procedure. It took Milan a year to reach 10%. We have to wait for October 7th, the date of conversion of the Omnibus decree which also contains the article regarding licenses Taxi. In the meantime, we find ourselves in a period of limbo in which it is not known exactly what the final legislation will be. We must necessarily wait for the conversion of the decree.”

While we wait for the “Omnibus” and that Patanè convinces taxi drivers to go against their own interests (as Milan already demonstrates, by the councilor’s own admission) tourists and Romans queue for hours under the scorching sun of a city that is falling into complete degradation.

