Taxis | More than half of Helsinki-Vantaa’s taxis are low-emission

Low-emission cars have the right of way in Helsinki-Vantaa’s taxi lanes. The share of low-emission taxis rose to more than 60 percent there.

21.11. 17:22 | Updated 14:12

to Helsinki-Vantaa more than half of the taxis leaving the airport are low-emission, the airport company informs Finavia.

The share of low-emission taxis rose to more than 60 percent in the fall, compared to 30 percent before.

According to Finavia, the background is last year’s tendering of airport taxi services, which encourages service providers to use low-emission cars.

Since January, low-emission cars have had the right of way in the taxi lanes of the airport terminal.

At the same time, Finavia has increased charging points for electric cars in Helsinki-Vantaa parking garages. Customers now have nearly 350 charging points.

Correction 3.12. 2:12 p.m.: More than half of the taxis leaving the airport are low-emission, not zero-emission, as the news previously stated.