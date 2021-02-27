From this Saturday, travel by taxi in the City it is 20% more expensive. The value of the token in daytime was from $ 5.95 to $ 7.10. Since the flag drop equals 10 chips, it now costs $ 71. In this way, do the journey between the Obelisk and Retiro, comprising less than 20 blocks, sale $ 191,70, when until Friday the same trip had a value of $ 160.65.

For the night time slot (from 22 to 6), the token rose from $ 5.49 to $ 7.14, and to $ 71.40 the flag drop.

This is the first tranche of an increase to be completed on April 24. From that day on, the day token will cost $ 8.50 and the flag lowering will rise to $ 85. Meanwhile, from 22 to 6 the token will cost $ 10.20 and the flag lowering, $ 102. For then, the accumulated taxi increase will be 44%.

The last increase in taxis was 30% and they applied it in February 2020. The CNG, which represents 41% of the cost of taxi drivers, rose 32% from that month until now, according to official figures.

With the new increase, from 2015 to this part the taxi fare accumulates a 320% increase. Six years ago, the token cost $ 1.69

Since this Saturday, then, a trip from the Obelisk to Retiro that until this Friday was $ 160.65 now costs $ 191.70. And from April 24 it will be $ 229.50.

From the same starting point to Acoyte and Rivadavia, in Caballito, the trip jumped $ 297.50 to $ 355. To do the same section, in April you will have to pay $ 425.

Meanwhile, a taxi ride from the Obelisk until Constitution it went from $ 136.85 to $ 163.30. And in two months it will cost $ 195.50.

Around 37,000 taxis circulate in the City. Photo: Maxi Failla

In the city around 37,000 taxis circulate. As has happened in recent years, the rate rises due to the effect of inflation. .

According to the arguments of the Buenos Aires ruling party, the increase has to do with the fact that “the outdated rate generated by the repeated increases in the inputs and costs involved, which have a negative impact on the economic-financial equation of the activity, raising costs , reducing the quality and profitability of the service and affecting the salary of workers “.

But that of taxis is not the only increase that will have to be faced these days. During the first half of March, subway rates, VTV and metered parking will rise.

In the next few days the subway will also increase. Photo Maxi Failla

The increase in the subway rate It will take place in two stages. First, during March, it will bring the ticket to $ 25.50. Later, in April or May, each trip will cost $ 30. The Premetro will also go up, initially from $ 7.50 to $ 9.10 and then to $ 10.70. The increase will be 43% and the progressive discounts for frequent travelers will be maintained.

In the first days of the week, the Vehicle Technical Verification. Thus, the process will cost $ 2,665 for cars, instead of $ 1,838. Motorcycles, meanwhile, will pay $ 1,002 instead of $ 691. In this case, the increases are made every time the costs of the companies that provide the service rise more than 5%. The control is annual and mandatory for all vehicles with more than three years old, or one in the case of motorcycles.

In the next few days, the VTV process will increase by 45%. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

Regarding the metered parking, the value of the hour in March will double: it will jump from $ 15 to $ 30. It has been a year and a half that that amount was not adjusted. Due to the pandemic, you can park as if it were a Sunday and there is no charge in areas where there are parking meters. For this reason, the new rate will take effect as soon as the system is in force again.

NS