Taxis Helsinki-Vantaa’s taxi queue causes embarrassing ambiguity – Attempts to incite chaos by interfering with drivers’ sign language

By plane An army of taxi drivers and a cold wind await passengers arriving in Finland at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Four lanes, dozens of cars and different prices.

Which of these would you choose?

It is thought by a group of brain researchers who travel back and forth from one lane to another on Tuesday afternoon. They are trying to understand how the Finnish system works.

“Really confusing,” he says Gilles Vannuscorps.

He has come with his colleagues from Belgium to Helsinki, where an international conference on cognitive neuroscience is being held. After a moment of wonder, they end up taking a Fixu Taxi from the first lane.

“This is the cheapest,” Sarah Carneiro justify the choice.

At the airport The taxi stand became a topic of conversation over the weekend when a reader of Helsingin Sanomat described his chaotic experience in his opinion paper. According to the reader, the drivers asked him out loud to choose who to board.

A similar situation is also familiar to the CEO of the taxi company Menevä To Tuomo Halmis. He says that he works in Helsinki from Oulu and uses a taxi stand every week.

“It’s easy for taxi drivers to do sales or check-in work and try to attract the customer to their own ride. It does not belong to the Finnish service culture. ”

Active attraction to the customer is also prohibited, says the CEO Jarkko Martelius Taxi Point, which monitors the operation of the taxi rank.

“Although drivers have been instructed on several occasions that aggressively or actively attracting customers to the car is not allowed, there are still excesses in between.”

According to Martelius, the rules have been tightened recently. Previously, the driver was allowed to stand at the front fender of the car and show that he was free with his hand.

“Now it is up to the driver to stand next to his door and the customer must be given the freedom to choose the car and make the decision independently.”

A taxi driver is referring to his car, even though it is prohibited by airport rules.

The rules action at the airport is still common. On Tuesday, many drivers fish for customers by waving their hands or standing in front of their car or next to a guardrail that crosses lanes. This is shown in each lane.

“No change is an overnight miracle,” Martelius says.

“The number of drivers is so large that before the information goes to all the drivers, it takes its own time. Of course, we will be more active in the future. ”

However, according to Martelius, the number of complaints has decreased. This is due, at least in part, to the corona pandemic that has reduced traffic at the airport. There have been “a few dozen complaints this year,” Martelius says.

“ “Without effective oversight, problems may and have occurred.”

Sanctions imposed on taxi drivers at the airport for irregularities nearly tripled after the 2018 taxi reform, HS said in the summer of 2019.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, ie before the coronary pandemic, 630 inquiries about taxis were sent and 612 sanctions were issued.

Rebecca Arranz (left) and Wilma de Bruijn, who came to Helsinki from Zurich, Switzerland, hesitated to trust the price advertised by the taxi.

Now airport taxi traffic has begun to pick up. The waiting atmosphere in the early afternoon turns quite hectic in just over an hour, and at times the taxi lanes are empty.

Taxi service providers changed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at the turn of the year, when the airport company Finavia competed for taxi services. The new taxi rank at the airport opened last December.

Helsinki-Vantaa is officially operated by three taxi companies that are committed to providing the service at a certain price.

The first lane is used by Fixu Taxi, the second lane by Taxi Helsinki and the third lane by Going. The prices of these taxis can be seen inside the terminal building next to the doors of the taxi rank.

In the fourth lane are other operators with car-specific pricing. However, cars must have a price list on display.

A holiday trip from Rhodes Bastianreturn with their baby Jasmine and Peetu Parta choose a Taxi from Helsinki’s old car habit. They have found the company reliable.

“It is good that service providers are put out to tender and certain conditions are committed,” says Jasmiina Parta.

According to Martelius, the majority of the feedback on pricing is for four-lane taxis. Marketing feedback, on the other hand, is fairly evenly distributed among the various players.

The competition for customers is so bloody that it has escalated at times even into a handful. There are two known cases of this kind of behavior by Martelius this year.

“This is the job of taxi drivers, and not everyone there is necessarily friends.”

According to Halminen, the problems stem from the fact that the threshold for becoming a driver has been lowered and drivers are not adequately guided or supervised. In addition, the instructions for operating at the airport taxi rank are too vague.

Fixu Taxi, Menevä and Taxi Helsinki are told by HS that their drivers have been instructed to follow the rules of the taxi rank.

“Without effective supervision, problems may and have occurred,” says the CEO of Taksi Helsinki Juha Pentikäinen.