Taxis, here’s why they are the real lobby and the real strong power in Italy

In addition to the magistrates (with self-government) and parliamentarians (with the self-declaration) now we will have to admit that taxi drivers can become “constitutional body” since they do not answer to any entity external to their corporation.

Citizens? A taxi driver recently told me: “What are they complaining about? They even queue at the post office; why shouldn’t they queue to wait for a taxi?”. Tourists? Another taxi driver added: “Let them go to Parisor Barcelona”. And in fact they go there, to the disgrace of our tourist vocation, France and Spain have long since surpassed us in attendance. Is it the taxi drivers’ fault? Not only that, but when transport services are inadequate it is like suggesting going elsewhere. The Municipality? Just go on strike (or threaten to go on strike) and block an entire city with public service cars. Parliament? The “asset” decree? Fresh water.

In recent days, the Transport Regulatory Authority has tried (Art), which by institutional title is called – in the taxi transport sector – to monitor and verify the correspondence of the levels of service offering, tariffs and quality of the related performances to the needs of the different urban contexts, according to the criteria of reasonableness and proportionality, in order to guarantee the right of mobility of the users.

Well, the Authority – which by definition is super partes, an institution that has nothing to do with politics – through its president Nicola Zaccheo, said that in Rome “1,000 more taxis are not enough, we need at least 2,000 more”. The current number of white cars in circulation is not enough, according to Zaccheo, to satisfy the demand. It is easy to agree with him. Just visit Rome (as a citizen or a tourist) and you understand that the queues at the parking lots, as well as the waits on the phone for any radio taxi cooperativeor the failed attempts to “catch” on the fly prove only one thing: there are not enough taxis in Rome. Period.



The president of the Art also highlighted that 42 opinions have been issued in the procedure ordinary, including a specific opinion to the Municipality of Rome Capital on the increase of the taxi contingent. Zaccheo also underlined that if all cities followed the indications of the Art there would be many fewer problems in some sectors.

All hell broke loose! Zacchaeus’ statements were not received positively (it’s a euphemism) from the main taxi drivers’ unions, including Fit CISL Lazio, Ugl Taxi and Federtaxi Cisal. For them, Zaccheus’ relief is “a scandal”. But how? Not even the Transport Authority has the right to trace a path and certify a problem?

If we had been in Jesus’ time, this Zacchaeus would have had to remain clinging to the sycamore tree: by going down he would have risked lynching, which he seems to have deserved just by talking about taxis.

If the taxi drivers’ community applies to be a “constitutional body” – effectively asserting its own autonomy, which cannot be undermined even by the sector Authority – the public administrators, on whom the issuing of licenses and the management of the local public service as a whole depends in practice, could risk something else. And maybe much more.

Let me explain.. That mobility is one of the fundamental rights of the person in the civil community in which he is inserted, is beyond doubt. Mobility is a condition for participation in social life. Mobility is a prerequisite for any form of active inclusion. So, what do we do when it is not possible to plan a simple trip in the capital, since public transport – as we know – is completely inadequate; and taxis are unobtainable? If only there was a judge in Berlin!