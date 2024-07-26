Taxis | A phenomenon has landed on Kotka’s sea days, which can be expensive for a drunkard

Taxis|Taxi operators are worried that overchargers will ruin the reputation of the entire industry. The taxi can decide the price itself, but it must be told honestly.

On a summer night you should be careful that the taxi journey does not lighten the wallet too much, warns the taxi operator. The major events of the change of week are Kotka sea days, which is the busiest weekend of the year for taxis in Kotka.

It attracts taxis from other places, says the CEO of Kymenlaakso invataksi Pasi Ukkola.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. As a car driver, I say frankly that you are welcome to drive, because there are as many rides as there is time to drive. But the prices must remain reasonable”, says Ukkola.

Revelers gather at the taxi stand, who are not necessarily at their sharpest from the night before. Ukkola is afraid that some of the drivers take advantage of customers’ drunkenness and overcharge for short rides.

“Last night, 60 euros were already financed there for a trip, which is usually 20 or 25 euros at most,” he says.

“Last year there were even more outrageous cases, 200 euros were asked for a similar journey of no more than five kilometers.”

Ukkola says the information is from “colleagues’ trash radio”. In other words, there is a lot of talk in the industry.

A native of Kotka taxi entrepreneur, chairman of the advocacy organization Taksiliito Tuomo Heino recognize the same phenomenon.

According to both Heino’s and Ukkola’s view, the phenomenon has landed in Kotka in the last couple of years and is mainly timed for summer parties.

Heino says that on Wednesday, out of curiosity, he asked the price of an early evening ride in the center from a taxi that was not local. The offer was 30 euros, while usually 20 euros are charged for the same route.

“In other words, quite humane in itself, 50 percent more expensive. On the other hand, it was only the beginning of the evening.”

Ukkola talks about cars other than big and established companies as “wild taxis”. The designation is common in the industry but divides opinions. In the 2018 law reform, industry regulation was liberalized and the rules of the game were changed in many ways.

New players entered the industry, and nowadays the price can be set freely, as long as it is announced in advance. The price or its calculation method just needs to be made clear before setting off.

Both Ukkola and Heino are worried about what overchargers are doing to everyone’s reputation.

“It also scares our customers,” says Ukkola. “The problem is that it ruins the reputation of other taxis as well.”

“It would be better to drive at the metered price and also give a receipt, where the customer can see everything after sleeping off their hangover.”