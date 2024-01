In a scam, a taxi that is not part of the brokerage service tries to ride on the reputation of a well-known brand.

in Helsinki The scam that plagued the taxi industry has also reached Tampere. The brand of Taksi Tampereen, which has been operating for almost thirty years and has about five hundred taxis, has been copied with the intention of misleading, says the CEO of Tampereen Aluetaksi oy. Tero Kallio.