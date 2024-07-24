At a meeting of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, the Minister of Finance says there is a lack of political will to solve the problem

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), said that one way to mobilize resources to combat hunger and poverty is to make the super-rich pay a “fair contribution to taxes”. The former mayor of São Paulo spoke during a meeting to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, at the G20. Here is the full (PDF – 168 kB).

“Around the world, the super-rich use a series of tricks to evade tax systems. This means that, at the top of the pyramid, the systems are regressive, not progressive.”he stated.

In addition to raising funds, Haddad said it is necessary to improve the efficiency of the application of funds. According to the minister, the dispersion of international cooperation projects not only reduces the scope of cooperation, but also increases transaction costs for international organizations, development agencies and beneficiary countries.

“In the absence of a global approach, we see a multiplication of projects at the city or community level. Hunger and poverty are not problems that can be tackled with small-scale policies alone.”he said.

Haddad also said that there is a lack of “political will” to eradicate hunger and poverty in the world. In his speech, the Finance Minister stated that the president’s trajectory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) shows that it is possible “to go very far when you have political will”.

“The international community has all the conditions to guarantee every human being on this planet a dignified existence. What is lacking is political will”he stated.