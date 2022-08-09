The Auxílio Brasil amounting to R$ 600 from 2023 and the correction of the Income Tax table can be financed with the approval of a reform that increases the taxation of the income of the richest, through the collection of profits and dividends.

The tax return, which would reach the richest, has the potential to fund these two measures, which, together, would cost R$ 84 billion, and there would still be R$ 78 billion left in the collection.

The data were presented by the former director of the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Senate, Rodrigo Orair, during a roundtable. The researcher presented the calculations together with Manoel Pires, coordinator of the Observatory of Fiscal Policy at FGV/Ibre and researcher at UnB.

Economists have released the book “Tax Progressivity and Economic Growth, which seeks to qualify the debate and present a way out of the themes in public discussions. Here’s the intact (6.9 MB).

The 2 candidates leading the race for the presidency, Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), want to maintain the R$600 aid and reduce taxes levied on the lower and middle classes.

In the opinion of those surveyed, the return of taxation of profits and dividends should be implemented, regardless of who wins the election. Currently, the tax on part of corporate profits is exempt.

According to Pires, the Income Tax in Brazil is lower for the top of the Brazilian elite, precisely because more than half of their income comes from dividends. That is, half of the income of the richest is not taxed.

On the one hand, Brazil has high corporate income tax rates. But there are a number of benefits for companies, especially in terms of real profit, which reduces the amount paid.

The dividend exemption was created during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government (1995-2002). At the time, the basic idea was the following: as companies already paid a lot of taxes, it would not be fair to charge fees on dividends (as this money had already been taxed when the enterprise was billed).

Now, Orair said the dividend tax agenda “will come back in full force”. He explained that, from an international point of view, countries have opted for lower rates and broader bases of taxation. “The world is going one way and we have stopped”.

Recently, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he wants to levy a tax on dividends to finance the permanent payment of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil. He advocated charging a 15% rate on excess profits exceeding R$400,000 per month. The measure would reach, according to him, 60,000 people.

The future government, if committed, has the path to implement social policies with funding, say the researchers. They say, however, that the return of the tribute has to be accompanied by a “good transition”around 5 years, to close the account.

If there is a charge on the dividend from one year to the next, companies can make an early distribution of the profit in the previous year. “It is unwise to make too radical changes.”