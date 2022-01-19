A report published by Oxfam, an international organization that advocates to combat inequality and poverty, assured that the 10 richest men in the world could finance the vaccination against covid-19 of the entire population if a new tax burden is generated.

“If these men lost 99.999 percent of their wealth tomorrow, they would still be richer than 99 percent of the people on the planet,” said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of the entity, presenting the study at the World Economic Forum in 2022.

Oxfam based its request on figures. For example, he argued that every day some 21 thousand people die as a result of inequality, while every 26 hours a new multimillionaire.

What could be done by taxing them?

According to the report, the richest have doubled their fortune amid the pandemic and instead, more than 160 million people have been plunged into poverty and 99 percent of humanity has seen their income deteriorate.

“It has never been more important to end violent and obscene inequalities, by reclaiming power and extreme wealth from elites, including through tax measures, to put that money back into the real economy and save lives,” Butcher said.

Ending violent and obscene inequalities has never been more important

The organization’s proposal is to put a tax burden of 99 percent on extraordinary income of the richest.

So, you could:

1. Produce vaccines enough for everyone.

2. Finance universal health services.

3. Finance actions to combat global warming.

4. Reduce gender violence in more than 80 countries.

Oxfam made it clear that despite such a tax, billionaires would still have “8,000 million dollars more than what they had before the pandemic.”

Who are the richest men in the world?

The document was based on the list of billionaires made by the specialized media ‘Forbes’, in which there are only men with the best fortunes. According to her, Elon Musk, founder of the automotive company Tesla and the space service company SpaceX, is the richest at 50 years old with a fortune of 258 billion dollars.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, according to ‘Forbes’.

No matter what country you are in, everyone should be able to get that resource

The second richest man is French Bernard Arnault, who has a conglomerate of brands among which Louis Vuitton stands out.

follow him Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon; Bill Gates, owner of Microsoft; Larry Page and Sergei Brin, creators of Google; Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle; Berkshire Hathaway executive Warren Buffet; mark zuckerberg, owner of Facebook; and Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft.

The collection of taxes from all of them would allow paying for vaccination against covid-19, according to Oxfam. Of course, these businessmen have not commented on the request.

However, the entity also called on wealthy governments to suspend intellectual property “so that more countries can produce safe and effective vaccines in order to end the pandemic.”

The call for equal access to vaccines has been insistently made by the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, Michael Ryan, one of the CEOs, reiterated the request at one of the World Economic Forum conferences.

“No matter what country you are in, everyone should be able to get that primary resource. As knowledge develops, we will be able to determine that a vulnerable person will need three or four doses to obtain strong and long-lasting immunity,” he said.

