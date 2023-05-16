According to the director of the tax reform program, the text complies with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and must pass in Congress

The director of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Tax Reform of the Ministry of Finance, Daniel Lória, said that the taxation of foreign capital abroad is in line with international practices and must pass in the National Congress. The lawyer classified the measure as the “preface to the income tax reform”.

“There was a huge distortion about financial investment in Brazil in tax havens. If I sent offshore, I never paid tax in Brazil, so there was an advantage of sending the money abroad, which was the opposite of what we should want”, explained Lória in an interview with the newspaper Economic value published on this Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

The measure creates taxation on income from financial investments abroad of residents in Brazil, in addition to assets and rights subject to trusts –companies or institutions from abroad whose function is to outsource the management of assets and rights of a person or family group.

A rate table has been established that reaches 22.5%:

winnings of up to R$ 6,000 – exempt;

between BRL 6,000 and BRL 50,000 – 15%;

above BRL 50,000 – 22.5%.

The tax was created to offset the expected losses with the expansion of the IR (Income Tax) exemption range, adjusted at the beginning of this month from R$ 1,903.00 to R$ 2,640.00.

From 2023 to 2025, the new taxation could mean an increase of BRL 13.59 billion in collection, while the loss with the correction of the IR table would be BRL 15.35 billion, as calculated by the ministry.

Lória assessed that the new rules must pass in Congress, contrary to previous experiences. “The previous texts were big, they had many articles. Now, it is a very focused, short, simple measure, it has a clear message that we did this to finance the IR exemption ranges. This is married to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law”, he stated.

Other attempts were made during the governments of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2013, and from Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2021.

Also according to the director, Brazil is “far behind the rest of the world” in the taxation of earnings abroad. “If we look at the European Union, the United Kingdom and some countries in Latin America, they all have rules of this type to curb the tax deferral of the profits of offshore companies.”

“The government recognizes that the investment market abroad is growing, it is an alternative for people, we are just establishing a clear rule”, he concluded.

This is the 2nd stage of the tax reform. Before that, the new rules for taxation on consumption will be voted on.