Deal was closed with the interim minister Dario Durigan and the interim president, Geraldo Alckmin

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) that the taxation of offshore must pass the House if the agreement negotiated with the Ministry of Finance is maintained. “If it is the text that was agreed with Secretary Dario [Durigan], Yes [será aprovado], excluding exchange variation taxation. That does not exist”, he said in an interview with journalists. The terms of the agreement were negotiated with the interim Minister of Finance, Dario Duriganand with the interim president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The taxation of offshore it was withdrawn from the provisional measure on the readjustment of the minimum wage – it had been included at the request of the government. By agreement, it will be resubmitted by the Executive as a bill.