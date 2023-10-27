Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/27/2023 – 4:25

There is no less unequal country without income redistribution. There is no application of effective anti-racist public policies that do not presuppose income redistribution, says the columnist. This October, we celebrate the 35th anniversary of our Constitution, which is still in force. Promulgated in 1988, the new Constitution was eagerly celebrated by a significant portion of the Brazilian population, as it marked the end of more than two decades of military dictatorship in Brazil – a period in which a series of rights were systematically violated, and democracy was left behind. suspended.

The desire for citizen democracy organizes several points of the Constitution, in an openly progressive proposal (even if Brazilian-style). And there in item seven of article 153, which deals with taxes that the Union is responsible for imposing, it says: “great fortunes, under the terms of complementary law”.

That’s right, Brazil’s largest and most important social and political contract provided for the collection of taxes on large fortunes, through the formulation of complementary and future laws. It turns out that future never arrived.

More than three decades have passed and the possible collection of taxes on large fortunes – which exists in several countries considered first world, that is to say – generates a series of heated debates, but is not effective in legal and practical terms.

The recent debate on tax reform has once again brought up the possibility of taxing the country’s great fortunes – a magnitude that has not even been measured, considering that the understanding of what the initial cut-off of these great fortunes would be can vary from a wealth of 2 million, according to a Complementary Law Project (PLP) presented in 2008, to more than 50 million, as foreseen in a 2020 PLP.

But the fact is that this tax would apply to a tiny portion of the population, less than 1%. There are different tax proposals, however, in the versions that defend progressive rates, calculations indicate that revenue could reach up to R$40 billion per year.

40 billion represents almost 25% of the budget of the Ministry of Education which, according to the Transparency Portal, will have expected expenses in the region of 180 billion in 2023. Imagine the difference this money would make if well invested in education or Brazilian public health?

Anti-racist taxation

For those who defend the creation and application of the Tax on Great Fortunes (IGF), there is an important argument to be made: the frequent unproductiveness of these fortunes. And, here it is worth remembering: we are dealing with the fortunes of individuals, not companies or industries – a dimension that also needs to be taken into account in the face of biased arguments that argue that, if implemented, the tax will generate “capital flight”.

But there is another fundamental facet in defending the taxation of large fortunes: the possibility of it being designed and applied within an anti-racist perspective. After all, who are Brazilian billionaires? With very few exceptions, they are white men who, despite possible personal and family efforts, have navigated the many layers of privilege that the white population has enjoyed and continues to enjoy.

It is necessary to remember that for a long time the country’s greatest fortunes were directly linked to the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the enslavement of these people and their descendants. The relationship is of such intensity that it was difficult for a rich family in the 19th century not to own enslaved people (generally owners of hundreds of them). However, since the mid-1830s, a large number of enslaved Africans in Brazil were in this condition illegally, according to Brazil’s own laws. In other words, a significant part of the fortunes built in the 19th century were made illegally. And this doesn’t seem to be a moral problem for anyone, because those who paid for this illegality are those who continue to pay the price (and also taxes that are often disproportionate to their income): the black population.

Even though the gears of the Brazilian economy changed with the abolition of slavery (1888) and the proclamation of the Republic (1889), we cannot escape the fact that being rich continues to be a privilege almost exclusively for white people. And here, I prefer to spare myself meritocratic speeches that have no analytical density.

There is no less unequal country without income redistribution. There is no application of effective anti-racist public policies that do not presuppose income redistribution. Let this not be lost sight of.

Master and PhD in Social History from USP, Ynaê Lopes dos Santos is a professor of History of the Americas at UFF. She is the author of the books Além da Senzala. Slave Housing Arrangements in Rio de Janeiro (Hucitec 2010), History of Africa and Afro-descendant Brazil (Pallas, 2017), Juliano Moreira: black doctor in the foundation of psychiatry in Brazil (EDUFF, 2020) and Brazilian Racism: A history of formation of the country (Todavia, 2022), and also responsible for the Instagram profile @nossos_passos_vem_de_longe.

