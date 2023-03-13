Economist assesses that rate of 9.2% on crude oil for 4 months will result in loss of competitiveness in the sector

Economist and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), Ecio Costa48 years old, stated that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) signals “very bad” by deciding to tax the export of crude oil at 9.2% for 4 months. In his view, the measure will cause companies in the sector to lose competitiveness.

“When you go in the opposite direction, taxing imports or exports, it ends up signaling very badly for this potential investment that would exist in the Brazilian economy. Because when you charge these exports, you are not only affecting the Petrobraswhich is a major exporter, but its 3 domestic competitors, which also export”declared in an interview with Power360.



Costa stated that export taxation has the potential to influence the rise in prices of products and services: “By increasing the burden on exports, they lose out on competition with other countries and you end up having less revenue from exports, which complicates the exchange rate, which is influenced by the balance of trade. This could even push the exchange rate up, generating more inflation and an opposite effect to that planned”.

The economist reckons that the “announcement made overnight also hinders the planning of these companies a lot, even if it is something of only 4 months. I hope it’s like this, different from a CPMF [Contribuição Provisória sobre Movimentação Financeira] back there, which was supposed to be something temporary and stayed for a long time”.

Tax reform

Ecio Costa stated that the change in the way taxes are collected should benefit the industry and will result in a reduction in the tax burden on the poorest, as they consume more products than services.

“In general, the poorest families consume much more products than services and the rich consume more services than products. So, today, the poorest end up paying more taxes relatively speaking than the richest. When there is this equalization, the poorest will pay less taxes than they pay today”he said.

The economist assesses that payroll tax relief can ease the situation of the agricultural and service sectors. “It is to make the workforce cheaper so that there is compensation in relation to this increase that will naturally happen in the service sector and in the agricultural sector”he says.

The UFPE professor said, however, that one of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2019 it ensures that the amount collected as a whole does not increase, which can contribute to relieving some segments.

carbon tax

Ecio defended that the possible creation of a carbon tax during the reform should be for another time. “It is a lot of information and that [em referência ao imposto] could suddenly get further forward”, declared.

“I know this is an important worldwide trend. It is a concern of where we want to be in 10, 20, 30 years from now, but we need to understand that we have a tax system today that is very complex, that will undergo simplification, and that this simplification takes time to transition.”

One of the points of concern is the treatment that will be given to the subject, according to Costa. “How will it be monitored? Which sectors will pay more and which will pay less? How is this going to be transmitted from one sector to another?”he questioned.

Here are other points from the interview:

new spending cap

“When you start to adopt countercyclical measures, you end up not being able to keep the indebtedness at a level or even fall. Our debt/GDP ratio is at a very high level for a developing nation.”

tax status

“There is a very big challenge because, unlike the performance that happened in the economy in 2022, with a 2.9% growth in GDP, the current market forecast brings something around 0.8% growth for this year, 3 times lower than last year. With inflation that has been falling, you end up having a collection that will not grow much.”

Haddad and Campos Neto

“It is important that the Minister of Finance have a dialogue with the president of the Central Bank, respecting the BC’s autonomy, as happens in most nations. It smooths out the rough edges and reduces negative expectations, promoting a more aligned discourse.”

Fees

“With the case of retailers who are having serious credit problems caused mainly by starting with Americana stores, the market has closed down a lot with the moment of very high interest rates. The increase in defaults is also quite expressive and this led the market to contract in the supply of credit. This could be an exceptional moment, when the Central Bank, envisioning a recovery in the credit market, takes measures to loosen it up. […] If there is a very strong contraction in industry, services, commerce and also in the labor market… it may be that the BC anticipates some movement. We should see this reduction in interest rates more towards the 2nd half of this year.”

Debt renegotiation program

“Any stimulus to consumption brings a very quick and pulverized response. This is always a short-term stimulus, it helps in some quarters, maybe 2 quarters, but then the economy slows down again if you don’t have a very positive sign of the path that the economy will be tracing in the coming years.”

