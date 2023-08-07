Omnibus decree, taxi drivers on a war footing against the government

The nightmare returns Taxi. Waiting for the release of the omnibus decreethe category of drivers threatens to call a strike and thus block cities if the government does not decide to change the rules on licenses.

READ ALSO: Pd, the current of the “Letians” is born. One more grain for Schlein. Inside

As he writes Republicthe drivers of the white cars just have to decide whether to stop everything now, in the middle of August, a period in which the cities are mostly deserted, or whether to wait for September, when activity will resume and the omnibus decreewhich is about to leave Palazzo Chigi, will be converted.

Therefore, the technical meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy was useless. The draft decree which provides for the possibility of granting other licences, but only to those who are already holders of an authorisation, does not please the taxi drivers. “We are effectively forced to accumulate licenses for taxi drivers and they give it to us as a gift. We don’t want presents. For us it is a Trojan horse and we are against it,” he says Charles DiAlessandro, provincial president of Rome of Federtaxi Cisal.

READ ALSO: “The Bologna massacre and the De Angelis case? The right to doubt is legitimate”. Comment

“This – he explains – triggers speculation mechanisms that we do not intend to endorse. If they want to give us compensation, give us reduced VAT for the purchase of the cars, the tax credit for the purchase of fuel, the recognition of occupational diseases and the strenuous work“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

