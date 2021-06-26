Digital Millennium

In the city of León the Infractions against taxi drivers due to irregularities in the service have decreased considerably in recent daysThis was pointed out by the municipality’s Public Security Secretariat, which for a couple of weeks has been carrying out surveillance operations in coordination with the General Directorate of State Transportation.

During the operation of the Municipality and the State, carried out on the night of Thursday 24 and early in the morning of Friday June 25, of a total of 13 drivers and units inspected, all had their permits and documents in order.

Additionally, no drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs were detected and the units were in good mechanical and clean condition. Only one operator was infringed for making a place in a place that is not allowed, such as access to the UMAE (High Specialty Medical Unit) number 1, of Social Security.

The operation is carried out in a coordinated manner between the General Directorate of State Transport and the dependencies of the León Public Security Secretariat (SSP), such as Transit and Municipal Police.

During the operations of the month of May, 34 fines were carried out and 21 vehicles were brought to the pension, in actions in which representatives of taxi organizations have joined, since this guarantees that there are no “pirate” taxis and that security be it also in favor of the operators.

In these operations, it is checked that the drivers comply with the Police and Highway Regulations and that they have the corresponding permits.

During that month an operation was also carried out in the northwestern area, where it was detected that taxi drivers were making room in prohibited places, for this reason there were 49 violations with a vehicle stopped and taken to a pension and 55 violations due to lack of permission.

