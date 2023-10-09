The October 10, 2023Italian taxi drivers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against the reform contained in Asset decreeapproved last week by Parliament, which contains the Taxi reform desired by the Meloni government.

Reasons behind the Taxi strike

The causes that led taxi drivers to strike are:

The decree containing the taxi reform provides for an increase in the number of taxi licenses by 20% compared to those currently active. This measure is strongly opposed both because of its form which does not take into account, for taxi drivers, the real and specific needs of the various territories, and because such an increase in the number of licenses is seen as a potential attack on the wages of the entire category, increasing competition and at the expense of profits.

The method of assigning the new licenses, through a competition, is considered not very transparent.

The inclusion of the Taxi reform within a Decree such as the so-called has been strongly contested Assets which is a sort of decree omnibus containing within each article provisions on very different subjects with the aim of speeding up and securing their approval, a practice also stigmatized by the President of the Republic for other decrees with the same characteristics of inhomogeneity.

which is a sort of decree omnibus containing within each article provisions on very different subjects with the aim of speeding up and securing their approval, a practice also stigmatized by the President of the Republic for other decrees with the same characteristics of inhomogeneity. Reference is also made, among the reasons for the protest, to the chauffeur-driven rental multinationals who, according to taxi drivers, enrich themselves with commissions, thus subtracting part of the potential revenue for the category.

24-hour taxi strike on 10 October 2023

Methods and discomforts for agitation

The strike will have a significant impact on mobility in major Italian cities.

In Rome, taxis will suspend services for the entire day, probably causing long queues and inconvenience to passengers.

In general, it will be difficult to find a taxi on October 10, 2023, but not impossible, given that certainly some operators will decide to work anyway, thus guaranteeing an important transport service.

The Government has stated that it is ready to discuss with taxi drivers to find a solution that meets the needs of both parties.

