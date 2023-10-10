Taxi strike against government reform, here’s what to know: cities and times

Taxi drivers fold their arms against government reform. The taxi strike will last the whole day today, Tuesday 10 October, and will end at midnight.

The agitation was called by Fast Confsal, USB-Taxi and Or.sa Trasporti in all Italian cities with the exception, according to the website of the Strike Guarantor, of Brescia, Genoa, Trento, Cosenza and Trentino Alto Adige. The service should be guaranteed in two protected periods: from midnight to eight in the morning and from 5pm to 8pm. Only three of the 24 groups present in the country took part in the mobilization, many of which are considered close to the government parties.

The protest concerns the Asset decree, which allows metropolitan cities, and municipalities that host international airports, to increase licenses up to 20 percent of those already existing. The proceeds from the assignment of the new licenses will go entirely to the holders of the old authorizations and no longer 20 percent to the municipalities, as was previously expected. The decree also provides for the issuing of temporary licenses, to be assigned to those who already hold a license, with a duration of two years.

The USB union disputes the possibility of issuing up to 20 percent of new licenses, “repealing any rule that provides for territorial planning”. According to the union, “inappropriate is the most elegant definition”. “We will realize this when, with the most classic passing of the buck, the Local Authorities and the Government pass on the responsibilities for the increase in licenses without any concrete data,” he said.

According to the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, it is instead a “hardly understandable” protest. “The strike proclaimed by a group of taxi drivers is a somewhat retrospective protest, also because the reform has been in force by decree for a few months and we have presented it to taxi drivers, NCC owners and all the other players in the sector” , said the minister, who also responded to the protests of the municipalities. “The decree has been criticized by some mayors because it provides that all the resources from the new licenses are allocated to the city’s taxi drivers, who see the market expanding, while previously this threshold was set at 80%. But I tell the mayors that in an emergency phase you cannot raise cash, but you have to give the licenses to respond to the needs of the citizens and the millions of tourists who are arriving in the city, such as the 40 million pilgrims in 2025 for the jubilee or of tourists for Milan-Cortina”, he underlined. “If they don’t do so they risk a boomerang effect from these events.”