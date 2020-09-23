Taxi service Taxis hauling customers are already blocking the streets in Helsinki – The depletion of airport rides has driven Vantaa drivers to look for new customers

The CEO of the taxi company, the supervisor of the drivers and the taxi driver agree: there are too many cars and too few poles.

Competitive taxi passengers even block street areas in Helsinki. Taxi drivers report on congested taxi poles and disputes between drivers that have progressed to a handful.

Is this a current picture of taxi culture in Helsinki and the Helsinki metropolitan area?

“If we have 6,000 taxis and 500 parking spaces, it’s clear that the poles are congested. They don’t fit in there, ”Lähitaksi’s CEO Juha Pentikäinen says.

Local taxi cars operate in three large cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in different parts of Uusimaa.

The corona epidemic has been silenced by passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, and at the same time the rides to and from the airport have stopped. This has driven taxis from Vantaa to the already congested Helsinki.

“Yes we are expanding our business area. As in a market economy more generally, operations are concentrated where there is the greatest demand, ”says Pentikäinen.

Three The largest cities, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, are Lähitaksi’s most important business areas. According to Pentikäinen, the silence of the airport is a “big thing”, but not crucial for Helsinki’s congestion of taxis, for example.

“The amendment to the Taxi Act 2018 brought 6,500 new taxi licenses to Finland. Of course it shows [taksien ruuhkana]. ”

According to Pentikäinen, before the corona epidemic, the taxi congestion was also visible at the airport, when the line of taxis continued from the station a kilometer towards Ring Road III.

“The problem with poles will not be solved if the number of cars cannot be reduced. And in a market economy, when we are there, it cannot be addressed by an official decision, ”says Pentikäinen.

One solution he has in his pocket: “There must be more taxi ranks.”

Side-operated taxi driver Pertti Sivonen wrote On the HS opinion page on Tuesday from a problematic taxi race in Helsinki and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“The station square has become dangerous. There are drivers fighting with each other, who may also visit customers to get them on board, ”Sivonen told HS on Tuesday.

Pertti Sivonen has been a part-time taxi driver in Helsinki for 10 years. He has seen a change.

“It’s gone wild. It had gone wild even before the corona. The current system [laki] is not in the consumer’s interest. The customer has to guess where to go to get there safely – or at all. ”

With the latter In his comment, Sivonen suggests that not all drivers know the city. He would like to see the drivers’ recent eligibility requirements back.

“The city should set quality criteria (language skills, city knowledge, driving skills) at least for the most important stations, such as Asema Square, which would be required to drive customers to these stations to wait,” Sivonen wrote on HS’s opinion page.

In his opinion, the matter could be resolved with a similar arrangement as, for example, at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport or in ports: with supervision.

“The biggest stations could only be reached by showing the access control post a card with a tag authorizing you to drive to the post.”

For example, Helsinki-Vantaa has different queues for different service providers. You can wait for them when you can prove your right to settle in that car line.

“It should be the same in downtown. There would be a queue for eligible drivers, and others would then wait a little further, just like at the airport. ”

The reform of the 2018 Taxi Act removed stations from taxis. Taxis in Vantaa are allowed to drive to Helsinki to look for rides where Helsinki’s taxis are. According to Sivonen’s interpretation, this has increased the number of taxis in Helsinki, and a corona epidemic arose.

“It significantly silenced the number of customers at the airport. The airport has not employed taxis in Vantaa. When there is no gig there, of course they try to get there [Helsinkiin] where there are people. ”

At Helsinki’s railway station, a lively taxi stand next to Elielinaukio, there have even been hand wrecks between drivers this year, and the police have had to intervene.

Read more: The station square has become a battlefield for taxis in Helsinki, where customers are waging a visible war – “This is no longer nice,” says taxi driver Naael Al-badri

Station Square The problems are also familiar at Helsingin taksipalvelu oy. The company has instructed drivers to avoid that taxi stand precisely because of its congestion.

“We have instructed the drivers not to go and wait for the stationary handrails in the Station Square,” the supervisor of the drivers Nicolas Loma says.

The 40-year-old company has many different forms of service, such as pre-orders and sote rides. The company is also involved as a customer in various brokerage services.

“Station Square is raced in the middle of dozens of cars. If there is an invitation to the machine [välityspalvelusta], you can’t get out of there, ”Loma says.

The drivers of the Helsinki taxi service also do so-called pole driving. Then they are instructed to take some quieter pole from which to get away when the call comes.

According to Loma, customers taken from the pole as well as from a flight along the street are called hand-held. The customer can choose the ride of their choice from the queue.

“Before, there was a gentleman’s decision that the first car in the queue would take the customer. Today, such a rule no longer exists, ”says Loma, the drivers’ supervisor.

In the metropolitan area has become a number of new businesses and brokerage services, especially since the taxi reform, and competition for customers is fierce. Besides, there is no space for all cars in the heart of Helsinki. He urges the City of Helsinki to expand the pole stations.

“The congestion of taxi stations has also caused some of the streets near the stations to be blocked by cars waiting to enter the station,” wrote HSonen in the opinion section of HS.

There is one more thing that is perhaps most worrying about Sivo in the current world. In every corner of the world, for example, a tourist has not been able to be quite sure whether to go where they should now.

“In this respect, Helsinki has been a safe city for the customer. Until now.”