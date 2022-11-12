Taxi service | Almost half of the taxis in Oulu have defects

A control raid in Oulu revealed something to note in almost half of the taxis inspected. According to the police, no serious problems emerged.

On Friday A surveillance raid carried out in Oulu revealed that almost half of the taxis inspected showed something to be pointed out.

62 taxis were inspected during the surveillance raid, of which 26 were worth mentioning.

During the surveillance, the police wrote a total of 14 traffic violation charges and one penalty demand. The most common reason for a traffic error fee was neglecting to keep the taxi driver’s name information visible.

A traffic error fee was also imposed on the five taxis that lacked a traffic license or a report on the operation of taxi traffic subject to notification. These five taxi drivers were unable to provide the police with a license or an explanation when requested, even if one was found.

In addition, during surveillance, one wanted person was found, who had failed to appear for questioning by the authorities.

The surveillance operation was carried out in cooperation with the Oulu Police Department, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Tax Administration and the Northern Finland Regional Administration Agency.

Oulu chief constable of the police department Markku Nygård says that the result of the surveillance strike was as expected and reflects the results of surveillance strikes carried out elsewhere in Finland.

“A similar inspection was carried out last year. The results and the problems found were very similar to a year ago.”

According to Nygård, the comments given by Traficom mostly came from small things, such as the wrong place for the cab hood. From the police’s point of view, the surveillance attack did not bring up huge problems either.

“For example, the fact that the taxi driver’s name information is not visible is not a huge fault. But if the customer is treated badly, it is much easier for him to hold the driver responsible for the violation if the name information is visible,” says Nygård.

Nygård emphasizes that for the most part things are fine in taxi traffic, but there are still too many minor shortcomings.

“The inspection did not reveal anything that would have caused particular concern,” he says.

“For example, the price information was now clearly visible on all inspected cars. But yes, in general, there have been more problems during the new taxi law.”

According to Nygård, the situation has been clearly worse since the new taxi law entered into force in June 2018. With the new taxi law, the industry was liberalized and, among other things, price and quantity regulation was waived.

“Yes, in this sense, things used to be better,” says Nygård.

In control attack nothing endangering traffic safety was detected.

The vehicle fleet was in good condition and roadworthy. A taxi driver’s license was found for all the inspected drivers, and the taxi driver’s license was also valid for all those inspected.

“In general, taxi drivers are experienced and good drivers.”