Taxi reform The government is proposing changes to the taxi law: taxi drivers would be required to pass an examination in the future

October 15, 2020
Government presented several changes to tax legislation on Thursday.

The amendments are now being considered by Parliament.

“The purpose of the taxi regulation repair kit is to restore trust among both customers and taxi operators. Taxis are an important form of transport for many, so uncertainty about the service should be eliminated, ”says the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) in the bulletin.

According to the proposal, the government wants transparency in pricing and more effective control of the gray economy. Taxi companies and intermediaries would be required to provide price information.

According to the proposal, taxi drivers would be required to pass an examination in the future.

In the future, the test would be able to better assess the basic skills and ability of drivers entering the industry to work with different customer groups, the Ministry of Transport and Communications’ press release says.

Government would like to harmonize the pricing of taxis, among other things.

If the price of the ride is not fixed, according to the government’s proposal, a certain pricing structure should be used for pricing and the price of a sample trip should be presented, as well as a taximeter should be used to determine the price.

The changes are generally scheduled to take effect in early 2021.

Taxi reform was done by the Prime Minister Juha Sipilän (middle) during the government. Deregulation liberalized ride pricing and ended taxi license quotas.

.

