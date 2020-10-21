Taxi reform Local taxi: Security problems and dark taxis have nested in the taxi industry – the company proposes a “taxi police” that is involved in traffic

“The police and, for example, the tax authorities do occasional surveillance strikes on the taxi rank, but they are not enough,” says Juha Pentikäinen, CEO of Lähitaksi.

Taxi company Local taxis require more effective and credible regulatory control for the taxi industry.

The company would like to centralize the control of the industry to one party. In its press release, for example, it takes the already abolished Mobile Police, which a new supervisory body could look like.

“The monitoring organization would monitor all taxi entrepreneurs and drivers in concrete terms at taxi ranks and in taxi traffic on shore, so that monitoring would be truly credible and adequate,” the company’s press release says.

There is also, for example, the Taxi Association in recent years hoped improving regulatory control.

Supervision has now been carried out by, for example, the police, the Tax Authorities and Traficom, the Transport, Communications Licensing, Registration and Supervision Authority.

Many large taxi companies have their own quality controllers at work, but according to Lähitaksi, they do not have individual taxis that are not part of the order centers.

“The police and, for example, the tax authorities do occasional surveillance shots on the taxi rank, but they are not enough. This is indicated by the trust and even security problems that have nested in the industry, not to mention the dark taxis, ”says the CEO of Lähitaksi. Juha Pentikäinen in the bulletin.

Prior to the 2018 taxi reform, “virtually all taxi operators” were subject to self-regulation, according to the company.

Local taxi welcomes the government’s proposal to amend the Taxi Act last week and welcomes several changes.

However, it would still like to see back in law a link between, for example, a taxi license and a car used for transport, which would facilitate license-based controls.

The current government proposes corrections to the previous, the prime minister Juha Sipilän taxi reform by the (central) government. The amendment proposal is now before Parliament.