Taxi reform Amendments to the taxi reform will soon be considered by Parliament – in particular, these five sections on taxis should be changed.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is still preparing amendments to the law correcting the taxi reform.

A lot Proposals to correct the taxi reform that caused the bust will soon proceed to Parliament.

Proposals for amendments to the deregulated reform should be submitted to Parliament in October. Otherwise, they will not have time to enter into force early next year, as planned.

The amendments are based on the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s promise to remedy the shortcomings of the criticized reform so that the taxi ride will henceforth be safer and its pricing more transparent. The gray economy is also to be combated and the availability of taxis improved.

Taxi reform was done by the Prime Minister Juha Sipilän during the (central) government. Deregulation liberalized ride pricing and ended taxi license quotas. Ride prices have mostly risen but in some places also fallen. In rural areas, the availability of taxis has declined, but there is already a shortage of customers in large cities.

The HS reviews five amendments to the taxi laws on the basis of the draft laws and the opinions issued on them.

Taximeter or similar device

From now on, all taxis should use either a taximeter or other similar device or system. A taximeter should be used when the price of a ride is based on measuring the length and time of the trip while driving.

The device used at other times should collect and retain the minimum information required by law for tax control.

In the statements, about half supported the proposal and half opposed it. Some were of the opinion that all taxis should have a taximeter in accordance with the EU Measuring Instruments Directive. Some, on the other hand, considered that systems such as mobile phone applications should also be accepted.

Taxi light

In order for a taxi to be identified as a taxi, the car should have a taxi light or hood while driving.

There was widespread support for the proposal to make the taxi hood mandatory, but a taxi license plate was also proposed as an alternative by the taxi industry. The industry also hoped for more effective intervention in social media ride groups.

Sample prices highlighted

Pricing transparency would be enhanced by the proposal that rides taken from the street or from a taxi rank should show the price of a 10 km or 15-minute sample journey outside the taxi or offer a journey at a fixed price. There was widespread support for clarifying pricing.

Special group service training

There is a desire to improve the mandatory test for a taxi driver, especially to assist special groups. Administrative penalties are also proposed for fraud detected in the experiment.

In addition to the compulsory driver test, drivers could also take part in new voluntary training on working with special teams.

Security organizations demanded security. The test should verify the language skills and local knowledge of the drivers.

Entrepreneur training and business ID before permission

From now on, obtaining a taxi license would require the applicant to have completed an entrepreneurial training or examination.

The business ID, ie the entrepreneur and community ID, should also be in place before the permit is issued. This was widely supported to increase confidence. The license should always be with you when driving.

In addition to the previous points, several commentators, such as municipalities, special groups and the Security of Supply Center, pointed out that the proposals had little to do with improving access to taxi services. The quality of taxi services had not been sufficiently highlighted either.