Izvestia: taxi in Russia may rise in price several times

In Russia, taxi prices may increase in autumn. About it write “News”.

The publication learned that from September it is planned to change the rules for taxi aggregators, according to which fines are provided for taxi ordering services for transferring orders to drivers without an official license. So, for individuals, the fine will be up to three thousand rubles, and for legal entities – up to 200 thousand.

Experts interviewed suggested that the market is in danger of shrinking significantly, since now only one in five taxi drivers has a license for passenger transportation. Dmitry Matveev, General Director of My Autoprokat, allowed the cost of trips to rise at least twice, and an independent expert in the transport industry, Alexei Tuzov, believes that prices can soar fivefold.

On May 18, the National Taxi Council complained to the presidential administration (AP) about a sharp rise in the price of compulsory motor third party liability insurance (OSAGO) policies for taxi cars. Then it was noted that the cost of insurance for a taxi in a number of regions reaches 160 thousand rubles. The income of carriers before taxes in small towns in 2021 was 36 thousand rubles per month.