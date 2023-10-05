The Chamber of Room definitively approved the Asset Law Decree with 155 votes in favour, 108 against and two abstentions. The decreewhich has 41 articles, addresses various economic and financial issues, including the demands of Taxi. Regional capitals, metropolitan cities or airports can now increase the number of taxi licenses up to 20% of existing ones, through a special competition. Furthermore, they can release temporary licenses or seasonal to existing owners.

New taxi licenses with the reform

The provision introduces changes to the regulation of new licenses for taxi services. Thanks to the decree, municipalities now have the possibility of releasing them on an experimental basis temporary licenses to address a significant increase in demand for taxis caused for example by large-scale events such as Jubilee 2025the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics and a possible Expo 2030 in Rome. These temporary licenses can amount to 1,500 in Rome and beyond 1,000 in Milan and are available for those who they already own a taxi license.

Temporary licenses last 12 months, with the possibility of being extended for another 12 months

Furthermore, regional capital municipalities, metropolitan cities and municipalities with international airports can increase the number of taxi licenses up to 20% of those already existing through a extraordinary competition. These new licenses require the use of vehicles a low emissions of up to 135 g/km of CO2.

Double-driver taxi

The temporary licenses they allow the presence of a second guide and have a maximum duration of 12 months, with the possibility of being extended for another 12 months if necessary. There replacement of the driver can take place independently during the time of the additional shift or during the time of the assigned shift.

Taxi purchase incentives from the Decree

The decree introduces incentives for the purchase of cars intended for taxis to the winners of the competition, the holders of taxi licenses who replace their vehicles and the entities authorized to rent with driver. These incentives are in effect until December 31, 2024 and can be extended until 31 December 2026. These incentives are applicable to the purchase of low-emission vehicles in the ranges 0-20, 21-60 and 61-135 g/km of CO2 intended for use as taxis.

The bonus amount is double compared to the ecobonus available to private citizens. For example, for the purchase of an electric vehicle in the 0-20 g/km of CO2 rangethe incentive passes from 3,000 to 6,000 euros without the need for scrapping, or from 5,000 to 10,000 euros with scrapping of a previous vehicle.

The decree introduces incentives for the purchase of cars intended for taxis

For the purchase of plug-in hybrid vehicles in the range 21-60 g/km of CO2taxis receive an incentive of 8,000 euros with scrapping or 4,000 euros without. For taxi vehicles with engines full and mild hybrid, petrol, diesel And LPG/methane in the band 61-135 g/km of CO2the incentive is 4,000 eurosbut only in the case of scrapping a previous vehicle.

Finally, an agreement is expected between the government and local authorities to regulate traffic and establish preferential lanes and areas of parking with charging for electric vehicles in urban centres.

