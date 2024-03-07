Developed by Simteract studio and published by NACON, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator and now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and it is a very particular title, being a taxi driver simulation set in Barcelona.

The launch trailer allows us to see better what it is, after the presentation made during Nacon Connect 2024 together with the other simulations coming from the company.

It is to all intents and purposes a reconstruction of the profession of taxi driver, obviously focused above all on driving.