Developed by Simteract studio and published by NACON, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator and now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and it is a very particular title, being a taxi driver simulation set in Barcelona.
The launch trailer allows us to see better what it is, after the presentation made during Nacon Connect 2024 together with the other simulations coming from the company.
It is to all intents and purposes a reconstruction of the profession of taxi driver, obviously focused above all on driving.
The life of a taxi driver in Barcelona
In addition to normal vehicle driving, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator also presents us with the various tools of the trade to manage, as well as obviously having to follow the objectives that correspond to the various routes requested by customers.
Given the situation, the game mainly leads us to drive in city traffic, and since it is a complex city like Barcelona the question can be particularly challenging in terms of driving skills on urban roads.
The setting is also reconstructed with particular attention, thus allowing it to be possible to carry out truly realistic tours within the Catalan capital, as well as having to manage the vehicle so that it is always perfectly efficient and available to the needs of the customers.
#Taxi #Life #today #trailer #taxi #driver #simulation #Barcelona
Leave a Reply