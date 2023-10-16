“But what job do you want to do when you grow up?”. Generally when a child is asked this question, he will answer with the classic ones professions such as doctor, astronaut and footballer, but sometimes the taxi driveror taxi driver. Often these are just mere childhood fantasies, but for those who have the true vocation of driving the iconic yellow carwhich is often no longer of this colour, here is the mandatory procedure to obtain the much coveted one taxi license.

Taxi, a (still) fundamental tool for contemporary mobility

Always a subject of heated discussions, taxis have always represented, and still today represent, a real godsend for the urban mobility especially inside the big cities. And there’s no need to look too far to the classic yellows cab of NY or the equally iconic London black cabs. Just take a look at streets of Rome and of Milan to notice how i taxi are still today extreme importance.

THE taxi drivers in Italy they are certainly not having a good time. In fact, although the waters have recently calmed down, in the last two years these workers have carried out a crusade in favor of their profession for which they have also attracted some very annoying enmity. Between strikes and protests, taxis have often entered the center of public debate, arousing sympathy and even some criticism.

But there is no criticism or enmity that matters, even today what is offered by the taxi and its owner turns out to be a fundamental service for city life. Necessary not only to ensure more orderly mobility, but also to make more accessible the city both for tourists and for the inhabitants themselves.

Be that as it may, being a taxi driver for many in Italy is one thing vocationa dream dreamed of for the first time during childhood and then fueled together with a lot of ambition until it became a real activity. It’s about a professional made literally iconic by Alberto Sordi in his The Tassinaro of ’83, but to become a taxi driver it is necessary to obtain a taxi license. Here’s how to do it…

How to become a taxi driver in Italy

A vocation, as previously underlined, but at the same time a real profession. To carry out this activity it is necessary to undertake a very specific path which leads to obtaining the much coveted taxi driver’s license.

First of all, however, you need to know that not everyone can achieve this goal. In fact, every Italian city has a maximum limit, beyond which no further taxi licenses are issued.

Aspiring taxi drivers must therefore always refer to the regulation approved by Region of residence and applied by Common in which they intend to carry out their profession. Finally they exist two different methodologies to obtain a taxi license, here we explain step by step what are the paths to take to become a taxi driver!

Taxi license, all the solutions to obtain it

So there are two different solutions to obtain the infamous one authorization to drive a means of transporting passengers by car, in this case a taxi. It is a competition taxi drivers and a purchase of the license itself, completely different roads but both requiring the necessary requirements that the aspiring taxi driver must be able to demonstrate. Here is everything you need to know about these two paths.

Become a taxi driver through a public competition

We must start from the assumption, as already mentioned before, that the Municipalities themselves manage the issuing of licenses, and the methodology referred to is precisely a public competition organized on the basis of the regulation defined by the Region. Basically, these competitions can be different from each other, even down to the smallest details, but the requirements are almost identical for all of them.

Therefore, to access the public competition, the aspiring taxi driver must have completed i 21 years of ageto be in possession of Italian citizenship or in any case from another EU country, in addition to having finished the compulsory course of studiesachieved the type B driving licenceobtained theprofessional qualification issued by Vehicle registration after a two-month course; finally he must have passed a written test is one Oral for theregistration as a public driver at the Chamber of Commerce.

A typical competition not so different from all other Italian public competitions, if it weren’t for the very low frequency with which it is announced. In fact, municipal administrations, for various reasons, seem to have little interest in this matter. And this pushes aspiring taxi drivers to take another path to obtaining the license, which one? Well, purchasing it.

How to buy a taxi license

Yes, because it is also allowed to buy a taxi license from another taxi driver who wants to get rid of it. Even in this case, problems, or rather limitations, may arise and there is a fundamental requirement.

First of all, obviously, you need to find someone who intends to sell their license; it is a not so simple search, given that the streets are not full of taxi drivers intent on losing their jobs, even in exchange for a payment monsters. Yes, because, and here comes the second limitation, recent investigations on the subject have reported that purchasing a taxi license can cost between 100 and 200 thousand euros.

Once the two limitations regarding the buying and selling of the infamous license examined here, we must now move on to the only requirement required to initiate the definitive act. In short, to put it simply, it is permitted to purchase the authorization to drive a vehicle for the transport of passengers by car only by those who have obtained that authorization for more than five years. In fact to every taxi driver it is strictly prohibited the sale of its license during the first five years from the start of its activity.

