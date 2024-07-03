In a joint operation, municipal and state authorities managed to Freedom for two taxi drivers kidnapped by alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG) in the municipality of Ocuilan, State of Mexico.

During the intervention, one of the possible perpetrators was arrested and is now under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

The kidnapping occurred in the community of Tezontepec, where The victims were intercepted and forced into a van by three armed individuals.According to official reports, the criminals tried to flee with the taxi drivers, but were located in the Las Cruces area thanks to an operational deployment.

During the operation, three suspects attempted to escape. Although two managed to evade authorities, one was arrested while wearing military uniform. The victims were rescued unharmed from inside the vehicle.

The detainee, who claimed to be a member of a CJNG cell, was brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office to determine his legal situation. The FGJEM continues with the investigations to clarify the facts and locate the other two people involved in the kidnapping.