In Krasnoyarsk, thanks to the vigilance of the taxi driver, suspects in the murder were detained, reports on Monday, February 15, the press service of the regional administration RF IC…

According to the preliminary version, on the evening of February 10, in an apartment located in the Oktyabrsky District, a company of five people drank alcoholic beverages. A conflict arose between the drinking companions. After a verbal skirmish, a 35-year-old man knocked a 53-year-old acquaintance to the floor and began to strike. A 33-year-old party to the feast joined the beating, after which the 35-year-old attacker inflicted several knife wounds on the victim.

Having discovered that the man had died, the intruders wrapped him in a carpet, carried him out through the window into the street and tried to hide him in trash cans. They were noticed by a vigilant taxi driver, who shone a high beam in the direction of the men and then called the police. The suspects were promptly detained.

“The investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia have opened a criminal case against the 33-year-old and 35-year-old residents of Krasnoyarsk, suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder), ”the ICR said in a statement.

It is noted that one of the suspects was taken into custody by the court, the question of the measure of suppression and qualification of the actions of the second attacker will be resolved in the near future.

On February 9, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police detained suspects in the murder of an 85-year-old veteran. The crime took place back in October 2017 in the village of Sakhapta, Nazarovsky district. In one of the private houses, the body of a pensioner was found with multiple injuries.