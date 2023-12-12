Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

As a taxi driver in Zurich, Iztok Hollinger has already experienced a lot. Despite the “taxi driver code,” he tells of confessions and intimate moments.

Zurich – Iztok Hollinger has been on the streets of Zurich for 40 years and knows them like the back of his hand. The driver covered so many kilometers that he could have circled the earth almost 30 times in his taxi, a Toyota Avensis. He can tell a few stories about his years of service, as he did in an interview with NZZ proves. Driving a taxi is one of the most lucrative part-time jobs, but that's not his main focus.

For most of his working hours, Hollinger only drove taxis at night. “Zurich nights are unfiltered, drowning in the haze of alcohol and half-silk. As a young guy, I had a great desire to catapult myself into borderline experiences, and of course there were plenty of them at night,” he explains. The taxi driver was particularly fascinated by immersing himself in different environments. From the red light district to student associations to drag queens, the driver feels at home in all parts of the nightlife.

This is how taxi driving has changed in the last 40 years

The “Uber” app has now spread in Germany. Hollinger talks about a time before taxi apps existed: “When I started, there were only thirty of us night taxi drivers. After 2 a.m. there were only the illegal bars and private clubs. After our shift we went to the early bars, which opened at 5 a.m. The taxi driver was often in the bars until 9 a.m. Then he went to sleep until the next night shift.

What does ridepooling really do? View photo series

But the passengers have also changed: “It used to be more rock'n'roll and blues – today it's techno. Everything clocked higher, louder, shriller. Also because there are more chemical substances, a lot of cocaine and speed.” This influence is also expressed in the behavior of the guests. They are much more heated and conflict-oriented than before.

“Taxi Driver Code” – Hollinger keeps secrets to himself

But Hollinger wouldn't reveal who exactly made a faux pas in his taxi. He adheres to the “taxi driver code”. What happens in the taxi stays in the taxi. “I could have broken up 500 marriages. There were lots of affairs there. “I’ve driven a lot of couples home, they kissed goodbye and someone else was waiting around the corner,” but the driver stops.

Hollinger also hears a few confessions. Be it medical diagnoses or the loss of a loved one. “I often act as an outlet. Certain things are probably easier to say to a stranger,” he explained the habit of some guests in the taxi to pour out their feelings. “Sometimes a very familiar situation actually arises in which I can give a guest something to say. When they get out, they thank you for the conversation.”

A lot of things can happen in the back seat of the taxi after a night of partying (symbolic image) © Robertas Narkus/Imago

The taxi driver keeps intimate moments in the back seat and secrets to himself

But the driver doesn't just overhear conversations in his car. Often there are much more intimate moments. But the hardened taxi driver isn't even shocked if there's a fling in the back seat. “That doesn’t bother me at all, on the contrary. The most I can say is: Please don’t make a mess for me back there!”

Iztok Hollinger enjoys seeing people in all walks of life and is especially happy about his regular customers. The taxi driver is now taking things a little easier and only drives during the day. Because the job is not always safe. A taxi driver in Fürth was attacked by a group of young people. A taxi driver from Neufahrn received a punch instead of a tip.