The dream of many came true for Antonio Pereira, who mistakenly received a deposit millionaire in your bank account. They were 132 million reais, equivalent to 27 million dollars. However, without hesitation, this honest taxi driver decided to return the money.

Antonio Pereira is a taxi driver, father of 4 children and grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Due to the nature of his work, he unfortunately does not have a fixed salary. He is dedicated to transporting tourists in the city of Las Palmas in Brazil, a job that allows you to live, but does not give you the possibility of being a millionaire. Even so, his principles and values ​​were above money.

Antonio’s honesty has led him to be interviewed by the local media, who have reported that as soon as the man realized the amount of money he had in his account, he knew it was a mistake.

Immediately after finding out about the amount in your account, contacted your bank to clarify the situation and return the money that did not belong to him.

Transfer by mistake to Antonio Pereira's account.

“I’ve never seen so much money in my life, and I’ll never be able to get it, unless I win the Mega-Sena lottery, and I don’t play. So it’s hard.”said Mr. Pereira in an interview.

After return the 27 million dollars, his account returned to normal and he only had 227 reais left, approximately 46 dollars. That money is an honest product of his work.

“I didn’t think for a second of doing the wrong thing. I’m a very honest person, I only want what is mine“indicated.