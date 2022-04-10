You have to be a good chatterbox when you have to explain to your boss why you wrecked his French taxi on a German track. The exact story behind this video from a while ago is unknown, but it could also just be that a prankster put a taxi sign on his BMW 2-series Active Tourer.

In any case, this French BMW approaches a tight bend at a brisk pace and begins to slide. It starts off with a little bit of an upset one way, then shoots to the other. Fortunately for the driver, it appears that the car is staying clear of the guardrails. Saves another unpleasant call.