Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A driver of an executive taxi was injured this Sunday night, after participating in a crash near the sector Poplar Country, to the south-west of the city.

The incident occurred at the intersection of the Álamo Country Street and Pedro Anaya Boulevard.

According to data collected at the scene, the taxi driver was traveling aboard a Nissan March on the Alamo Country heading north.

Upon reaching Pedro Anaya, he allegedly did not give way and was hit squarely by a red-colored Chevrolet Aveo heading east.

Paramedics came minutes later upon learning of the facts, they treated him and transferred him to the General Hospital.

Traffic Elements took charge of collecting data on what happened and carrying out the corresponding procedures.