Escuinapa.- A road departure was recorded Monday morning, where the driver of a taxi managed to get out aliveOnly material damage was reported.

Information provided by the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic indicated that the accident occurred during the morning, when the driver of a taxi assigned to the transportation service of the Mazatlan Airport, white with yellow, which was traveling on highway Mexico 15 and upon reaching kilometer 170 for reasons still unknown he lost control of his unit and overturned remaining on the undergrowth of one of the margins of this federal road.

Drivers who noticed the accident, requested the support of emergency corporations, arriving within a few minutes elements of Civil Protection and the Red Cross who provided assistance to the man who was involved in this road event.

The taxi driver identified himself to the authority as Jorge “N”, originally from the port of Mazatlán.

Elements of the National Guard, Highway division, were also present at the site, who were in charge of guarding the highway area and removing the damaged unit.