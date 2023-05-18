The ‘near catastrophic car chase’ of Harry and Meghan in New York last Tuesday was not too bad, according to the taxi driver who transported the two. Sukhcharn Singh tells American media that it was all a bit exaggerated by the British prince and his wife.

After Meghan accepted an award at an award show on Tuesday, she, her mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry would have been chased by paparazzi during a taxi ride. “They were nervous. His wife looked frightened and Harry was nervous,” the taxi driver recalled.

“I think it’s a bit exaggerated, people shouldn’t think too much about it,” says Singh about the alleged “relentless pursuit” that a spokesman for Harry spoke about earlier. New York is the safest place to be. “There are police stations everywhere and officers on every street corner, so there is no need to be afraid in New York.”

New York police, who assisted Harry and Meghan's security team, spoke of a "challenging" drive across the city that saw the prince and his wife arrive at their destination "with no collisions or injuries."

New York Mayor Eric Adams called it “reckless and irresponsible” during a press conference that photographers had pursued the British prince and his wife.



