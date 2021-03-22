In Ussuriisk, Primorsky Territory, a taxi driver bit a woman on the finger – she had to amputate a phalanx. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the representative of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to him, the conflict took place near a shopping center between the driver and the husband of the injured woman. She intervened when they started fighting.

According to information Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT, the taxi driver was outraged that the woman tried to photograph the telephone number of the taxi service, which was placed on the rear window of the car.

Earlier, a resident of St. Petersburg told in social networks about how a taxi driver began watching porn and masturbating during a trip to the airport. In the technical support of the taxi ordering service, the girl was offered three promotional codes for a discount and compensated for the cost of the trip. Citymobil also checked and blocked the entire taxi fleet in which the driver worked.