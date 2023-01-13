Leon, Gto. A alleged assailant who tried to rob a taxi driver was stopped by elements of the National Guard and later arrested in a delegation of the Municipal Police.

The arrest was recorded during Wednesday night at a gas station located on the Miguel Hidalgo boulevard and the Malecón del Río area and Vicente Valtierra boulevard.

The person affected was allegedly faked by the passenger who, moments before, had boarded the green taxi with the LE-0582 portable.

Apparently during the development of the criminal act the federal agents conducting tours surveillance noticed and came to provide help to the citizen.

In a video taken by other taxi drivers who arrived at the call for help, it is mentioned that the alleged perpetrator was traveling without money and that fortunately he did not achieve his mission.

Municipal police added to the report and they arrested the man of approximately 40 years of age and later he was made available to the Public Ministry in order to carry out the investigation and define his legal situation.