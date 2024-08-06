Home page World

A taxi driver is said to have deliberately hit and injured women in the alleys of Cologne’s old town. © Oliver Berg/dpa

A taxi driver is said to have deliberately hit people at high speed in Cologne’s old town. A total of five women and one man were injured in Cologne and Essen.

Cologne – A taxi driver is said to have deliberately driven into pedestrians with his car in Cologne. A total of five women and one man were injured. According to witnesses, the 44-year-old from Velbert deliberately drove his car at high speed towards women in Cologne’s old town, two of whom were seriously injured and two slightly injured, police and prosecutors said. The taxi is said to have previously critically injured a 50-year-old woman in Essen.

A waiter at a brewery who was watching what was happening in Cologne gave chase on foot. The taxi driver eventually drove towards him and, despite jumping to the side, hit the 34-year-old with his wing mirror, slightly injuring him. Nevertheless, the pursuer managed to overpower the man and hold him until the police arrived.

The investigators initially did not want to speak of a rampage or attempted murder. The legal classification is still ongoing, they said. The taxi driver was apparently mentally ill, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. He was also probably under the influence of cocaine and cannabis, the investigators said. He was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

On Monday evening around 10 p.m., the suspect first hit two women (22, 23) head-on, then the taxi drove towards three other women and hit two of them. An hour earlier, the same taxi hit the 50-year-old pedestrian in Essen while turning right. It is now being investigated whether it was the same driver. dpa