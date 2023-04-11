The three survivors of the vehicle accident that occurred in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, were taken to a hospital in an emergency

Guerrero.- A taxi suffered a rollover accident on the boulevard that leads to the road that leads to the Zihuatanejo airport, near the area known as La Báscula. the mishap It left material damage, one dead and three injured.

The event that led to the mobilization of paramedics from the Red Cross and the municipal Fire Department occurred at 7:30 p.m. this Monday, when the taxi driver lost control of the unit in a curve and overturned after leaving the asphalt strip.

During the accident, one of the passengers lost his life, while his two companions and the taxi driver suffered serious injuries, for which they were taken by ambulance to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.