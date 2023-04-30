The coexistence between taxis and Uber cars on the island of Rhodes, in Greece, is anything but simple. This is nothing new given that in various countries where the American ride-sharing giant has arrived, the reception by taxi drivers has been decidedly cold, with strikes and a blockade by trade associations. In this case, however, it went much further, with a group of taxi drivers who vandalized some Uber drivers’ cars in a parking lot.

Revenge of the taxi drivers

The gesture is a revenge for what happened a few days earlier, when some drivers of the shared mobility company were fined for having offered some rides at lower prices than agreed: in fact, these were routes with fixed costs, to and from the Rhodes airport, with some drivers asking for 20 euros instead of the established 36 euros. Greek police had arrested three Uber drivers, not before they had yelled at the taxi drivers.

Vandalized cars

Local media Dimokratiki and Rodiak published some of the photos with the vandalized cars at the Uber Greece headquarters in Rhodes. The photos show a VW T-Roc and a Volvo XC40 upside down on their roofs, with their logos suggesting they’ve been leased for use by Uber. Several other cars and SUVs were also vandalised, with glass shattered and mirrors smashed. Among the damaged vehicles were a Mercedes CLA, three GLAs, a Peugeot 3008 and a Skoda Octavia. A vandalized scooter was also found, but it’s unclear if it was related to the company. A guerrilla scene more than a protest.

The tension between Uber and taxis

Beyond the recent incidents of Uber cars being wrecked on the island of Rhodes, tensions between Uber and local taxi drivers have been high for several weeks since the arrival of the American company on the island. In response to the vandalism on the island of Rhodes, Uber Greece issued a statement condemning the incident in Rhodes, stating that nothing justifies acts of violence under any circumstances. The ride-sharing giant has pledged to work with authorities to identify those responsible for the vandalism, stressing that threats and assaults should not be tolerated. At the same time, Uber Greece has also expressed its commitment to support local taxi drivers through cooperation.

The response of the taxi drivers

The local taxi union in Rhodes has a different view of the situation, saying they will continue to oppose Uber’s presence in the region without mentioning the vandalism. In fact, local associations argue that the multinational’s entry into the market has created unfair and unregulated competition in a market with strong seasonal characteristics. According to the taxi drivers’ union, more than 700 families in Rhodes depend on this job and the alleged unfair competition from Uber would put these families in serious difficulty. Taxi drivers have vowed to continue their fight against Uber with more demonstrations and strikes.