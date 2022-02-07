The Antimonopoly Regulation Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) convicted five taxi aggregator companies, including Yandex.Taxi and Citymobil, of price collusion. It is reported “News”.

In 2021, the EEC found that Yandex.Taxi, DiDi, Gett, Citymobil and Bolt Technolog most likely coordinated actions that led or could lead to the establishment and maintenance of agreed prices in the market. Presumably, their actions could lead to the establishment of tariffs that violate paragraph 3 of Article 76 of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, it is noted that violations were detected on the territory of individual EAEU member countries, and not on the entire cross-border market.

The materials of the investigation were transferred to the antimonopoly authorities of these countries. If, as a result of further investigations, EEC’s suspicions are confirmed, aggregator companies may face a fine of up to 15 percent of revenue.

Earlier it was reported that the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia asked taxi aggregators to explain the increase in prices for trips in Moscow and Kazan. Taxi fares soared 24 percent in 2022 compared to the average price in 2021. According to the Moscow Department of Transport, at the end of November, the average bill in a taxi was 473 rubles. In response to the aggregators, the FAS gave ten days from the date of receipt of the letter.