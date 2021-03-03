Various factors can affect the price increase for taxi rides, including the number of cars on the line or traffic congestion. This was reported to Izvestia on March 3 in the press service of Citymobil.

“The cost of trips is formed using dynamic pricing algorithms that take into account many factors: for example, road congestion, predicted trip duration, the number of cars on the line. Each of these factors can affect the increase in the cost of the trip, ”the company explained.

In the winter season and bad weather, prices can always be slightly higher than in other periods, due to increased demand, a difficult situation on the road, and so on, the company noted. In addition, with the return of city residents to ordinary life, the demand for a taxi is ahead of pre-coronavirus indicators, and it is simply impossible to multiply the number of drivers, there are not so many of them in the city, the report says.

In addition, the service noted, there are cost-increasing ratios – a key mechanism for balancing supply and demand, the task of which is to balance these two areas.

“If they didn’t work, during rush hours a large number of people would simply not be able to use the services in principle, since there would not be a driver ready to fulfill their order,” the aggregator noted.

The presence of increasing coefficients allows you to attract drivers to those areas and in those hours where they are most in short supply and makes it possible for those who really need it to leave.

Together, these factors can lead to an increase in prices, it is necessary to maintain the required level of service, added the press service of the service.

Earlier, on February 16, the Moscow Department of Transport appealed to taxi aggregators with a request not to inflate the prices for trips due to heavy rainfall. According to the department, during the snowfall that hit the capital on February 12 and did not stop for several days, the prices for the services of some taxi operators rose 2-3 times.

Later, the Federal Antimonopoly Service announced that it would study the rationale for price changes by taxi aggregators when the weather worsened. The department sent the relevant inquiries to Yandex.Taxi, Citymobil, Vezet, Gett and Maxim.