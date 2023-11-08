Taxes | Wolt’s Miki Kuusi called from the lunch break of the national defense course: “I didn’t expect to be the first”

The beginning Originally, the idea of ​​Wolt communication was that one of the company’s founders Juhani Mykkänen does the talking on tax day and gives a face to the wealthy in Wolt’s business.

Then CEO of Wolt Mikko “Miki” Kuusi rose to the top of the entire tax list. Kuusen’s taxable income was almost EUR 79.5 million.

“I didn’t expect to be first on the list. I came up with the idea that maybe something needs to be said about this,” says Kuusi on the phone.

He calls in the middle of a busy program day of the National Defense Course, during his lunch break.

Six34, says that ten years ago he would not have believed how the company’s story would progress in an extremely competitive international industry.

In 2018, Wolt raised its first significant funding round, EUR 27 million. It laid the foundation for future growth.

Now, Miki Kuunen’s taxes alone to the state were coincidentally the same amount, i.e. 27 million euros.

Last year, Kuusi was not only the biggest earner in Finland, but also the biggest taxpayer.

Wolt’s the sale to the American food delivery company Doordash was announced in late autumn 2021 and the deal was finalized in June 2022.

The deal was implemented as a share exchange, where Wolt’s shareholders exchanged their shares for Doordash shares.

As a result of the deal, in addition to Kuune, several others, who were among the company’s largest individual owners when the deal was announced, entered the list of the highest-earning Finns.

Among the founders of the company Lauri Andler’s taxable capital income was EUR 19 million, Oskari Petansen 14.4 million euros, Juhani Mykkänen 12 million euros, Mika Matikainen 11.6 million and Elias Aalton around 9 million euros.

In addition to the six founders, the company’s other top managers also had large holdings, such as Wolt’s chief operating officer Marianne Vikkula and with the current Chief Operating Officer of Doordash International Riku Mäkelä

Among them, Vikkula’s capital income was 1.7 million euros and Riku Mäkelä’s 6.5 million euros.

This Wolt group of seven paid a total of 51.1 million euros in taxes last year. Their joint pot of capital income was 147 million euros.

HS reported in November 2014 that Slushi’s main organizer Miki Kuusi (black shirt) is leaving the event’s CEO position and founding Wolt. In the picture, the other founders of Wolt are Elias Pietilä (white shirt), Mika Matikainen (grey shirt), Lauri Andler (checkered shirt), Oskari Pétas (red shirt), and Juhani Mykkänen (blue shirt).

Six is still a significant individual owner in Doordash. In addition to the CEO of Wolt, he is now also responsible for Doordash’s international business, with responsibility for 28 different countries.

That means working across multiple time zones and traveling a lot.

“ “In itself, this store didn’t change my life very significantly,” says Kuusi.

Kuusi says that he only sold enough shares to get cash to pay taxes.

Kuusi has never wanted to talk about his private life, such as apartments or cars.

On the day the deal was announced, Wolt was worth eight billion, or about seven billion euros.

When the deal was completed in May 2022, Doordash’s share price had fallen by one-third, and Wolt’s value was only 2.8 billion euros.

The taxable value of the shares was calculated from that day in May.

It it is known that the founder of Supercell Ilkka Paananen has been a role model for Kuusi already when Kuusi was the president of the student organization Aaltoes and ran the growth company event Slushi.

Last years Paananen has profiled himself as a patriotic taxpayer. Paananen and the other founder of Supercell Mikko Kodisoja have paid income taxes of more than 200 million euros each in the years 1999–2021.

Does Kuusi want to join this group?

“Ilkka and Mikko are in a class of their own,” says Kuusi.

SpruceAccording to the Finnish welfare state, it does not work if there are no internationally valued companies born here – and if not enough taxes are paid to Finland.

“The Nordic welfare state model doesn’t work if people don’t contribute back to the common fund. We all benefit from the services provided by society,” says Kuusi.

Kuusi, like many other successful Finnish growth entrepreneurs, has invested his money in new startups.

“Our success would not have been possible without it Timo Ahopello and Petteri Koponen [Lifeline Venturesin perustajat] supporters like My goal is to be able to give the same financial and time support to as many entrepreneurs as possible,” says Kuusi.

Kuusi says he is now satisfied with the situation of Wolt and Doordash. Although the market has been turbulent, a larger company can withstand the storms better than Wolt would have survived independently.

Doordash does not separately report Wolt’s share in the consolidated financial statements, but according to Kuunen, Wolt’s total sales last year totaled EUR 3.5 billion. At the same time, Doordash’s total sales were $53.4 billion.

Doordash’s turnover last year was 6.6 billion dollars, or about 6.2 billion euros.

National defense course appropriate to the theme, Kuusi says that he became interested in joining the course after Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine last year. It changed the world and Finland’s security situation as well.

“The world is darker now than before Russia’s actions in Ukraine. There is a lot of uncertainty in the economy and at the same time dark things are happening in the Middle East. Events come close to us, for example, with the break of the Baltic Connector pipe,” Kuusi lists.

The national defense course is a training course organized by the Finnish Defense Forces for, among other things, influential people in politics and business life. The purpose is to provide an overall view of security issues and to improve the cooperation of different areas of society in exceptional circumstances.